Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) has seen 32.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.30M, closed the last trade at $0.14 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 29.86% during that session. The SWVL stock price is -8042.86% off its 52-week high price of $11.40 and 42.86% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.72 million shares.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) trade information

Sporting 29.86% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the SWVL stock price touched $0.14 or saw a rise of 22.22%. Year-to-date, Swvl Holdings Corp. shares have moved -98.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) have changed -62.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.6.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -97.96% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 153.30%.

SWVL Dividends

Swvl Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.08% with a share float percentage of 4.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Swvl Holdings Corp. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Luxor Capital Group, LP with over 1.41 million shares worth more than $9.14 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Luxor Capital Group, LP held 1.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 0.24 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.56 million and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 0.24 million shares of worth $1.56 million while later fund manager owns 40549.0 shares of worth $0.26 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.