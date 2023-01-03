SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN): What Makes The Stock Good?

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) has seen 6.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $203.90M, closed the last trade at $1.77 per share which meant it gained $0.74 on the day or 71.84% during that session. The SOUN stock price is -924.86% off its 52-week high price of $18.14 and 47.46% above the 52-week low of $0.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 492.43K shares.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) trade information

Sporting 71.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the SOUN stock price touched $1.77 or saw a rise of 8.08%. Year-to-date, SoundHound AI Inc. shares have moved -76.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 83.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) have changed 38.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.42.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -31.66% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.10% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.95 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.03 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

SOUN Dividends

SoundHound AI Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.38% with a share float percentage of 13.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SoundHound AI Inc. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Anchorage Capital Group, LLC with over 3.2 million shares worth more than $8.57 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Anchorage Capital Group, LLC held 2.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cota Capital Management, Llc, with the holding of over 2.04 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.46 million and represent 1.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.96% shares in the company for having 1.51 million shares of worth $4.05 million while later fund manager owns 1.01 million shares of worth $3.31 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.64% of company’s outstanding stock.