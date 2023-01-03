Solid Power Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $411.40M, closed the recent trade at $2.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -6.10% during that session. The SLDP stock price is -319.75% off its 52-week high price of $9.99 and 9.66% above the 52-week low of $2.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.93 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Sporting -6.10% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the SLDP stock price touched $2.38 or saw a rise of 8.46%. Year-to-date, Solid Power Inc. shares have moved -70.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) have changed -30.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -446.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -26.05% from the levels at last check today.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Solid Power Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -245.45%, compared to 2.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 144.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $920k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $920k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.57% with a share float percentage of 30.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Solid Power Inc. having a total of 170 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Riverstone Holdings Llc with over 8.88 million shares worth more than $47.75 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Riverstone Holdings Llc held 5.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kim, LLC, with the holding of over 5.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.9 million and represent 2.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.61% shares in the company for having 2.81 million shares of worth $14.76 million while later fund manager owns 2.54 million shares of worth $13.36 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.46% of company’s outstanding stock.