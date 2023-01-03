Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 3.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $235.09M, closed the last trade at $1.50 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 10.29% during that session. The RIGL stock price is -134.67% off its 52-week high price of $3.52 and 57.33% above the 52-week low of $0.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.73 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) trade information

Sporting 10.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the RIGL stock price touched $1.50 or saw a rise of 0.99%. Year-to-date, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -43.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) have changed 123.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.66, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.90 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -900.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.0% from current levels.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 20.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -345.45%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -37.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.61 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.96 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $23.56 million and $20.41 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.00% for the current quarter and 12.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.20% over the past 5 years.

RIGL Dividends

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.61% with a share float percentage of 72.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 210 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 24.13 million shares worth more than $27.26 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 13.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 23.95 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.06 million and represent 13.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Invesco Global Opportunities Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.76% shares in the company for having 6.5 million shares of worth $7.73 million while later fund manager owns 5.0 million shares of worth $5.95 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.89% of company’s outstanding stock.