Shares Of Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) Loss -3.38% In A Month

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) has a beta value of 0.31 and has seen 1.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.19M, closed the last trade at $3.43 per share which meant it gained $0.6 on the day or 21.20% during that session. The KPRX stock price is -1987.46% off its 52-week high price of $71.60 and 32.36% above the 52-week low of $2.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 461.78K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.94.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) trade information

Sporting 21.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the KPRX stock price touched $3.43 or saw a rise of 3.11%. Year-to-date, Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -94.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) have changed -3.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 23400.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $259.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $119.00 while the price target rests at a high of $400.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -11561.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3369.39% from current levels.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -80.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 68.88%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 88.90% and 75.50% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 42.50% over the past 5 years.

KPRX Dividends

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.87% with a share float percentage of 5.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14462.0 shares worth more than $49604.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 0.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 14008.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48047.0 and represent 0.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 3281.0 shares of worth $11253.0 while later fund manager owns 3097.0 shares of worth $10622.0 as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.