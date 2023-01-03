Shares Of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) Declined -3.99% In One Month

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $105.69M, closed the recent trade at $3.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -4.64% during that session. The IMRA stock price is -34.87% off its 52-week high price of $5.26 and 75.13% above the 52-week low of $0.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 74990.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 953.82K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IMARA Inc. (IMRA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) trade information

Sporting -4.64% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the IMRA stock price touched $3.90 or saw a rise of 7.8%. Year-to-date, IMARA Inc. shares have moved 81.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) have changed -3.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.40, which means that the shares’ value could drop -178.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.40 while the price target rests at a high of $1.40. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 64.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 64.1% from the levels at last check today.

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 246.61% over the past 6 months, compared to 4.30% for the industry.

IMRA Dividends

IMARA Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.63% with a share float percentage of 95.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IMARA Inc. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 4.39 million shares worth more than $5.35 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 16.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 1.01 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.23 million and represent 3.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.71% shares in the company for having 0.19 million shares of worth $0.23 million while later fund manager owns 66800.0 shares of worth $81496.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.