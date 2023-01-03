Ocugen Inc. (OCGN)’s 1.15% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) has a beta value of 4.01 and has seen 1.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $275.79M, closed the recent trade at $1.32 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.15% during that session. The OCGN stock price is -271.21% off its 52-week high price of $4.90 and 17.42% above the 52-week low of $1.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Sporting 1.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the OCGN stock price touched $1.32 or saw a rise of 3.65%. Year-to-date, Ocugen Inc. shares have moved -71.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) have changed -16.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 43.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.23% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -506.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -165.15% from the levels at last check today.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ocugen Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -30.00%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100.00% and -42.90% for the next quarter.

6 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 65.20% over the past 5 years.

OCGN Dividends

Ocugen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.63% with a share float percentage of 40.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ocugen Inc. having a total of 182 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 30.62 million shares worth more than $69.5 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, State Street Corporation held 14.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.78 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.27 million and represent 6.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 9.68% shares in the company for having 20.97 million shares of worth $37.33 million while later fund manager owns 6.5 million shares of worth $14.76 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.00% of company’s outstanding stock.