NIO Inc. (NIO): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) has a beta value of 1.85 and has seen 26.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.69B, closed the recent trade at $9.98 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 2.36% during that session. The NIO stock price is -238.68% off its 52-week high price of $33.80 and 16.03% above the 52-week low of $8.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 41.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 60.84 million shares.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Sporting 2.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the NIO stock price touched $9.98 or saw a rise of 5.94%. Year-to-date, NIO Inc. shares have moved -69.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) have changed -23.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 79.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.37.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NIO Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.10%, compared to 0.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -41.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.15%.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.19% with a share float percentage of 37.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NIO Inc. having a total of 797 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 96.78 million shares worth more than $1.53 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Baillie Gifford and Company held 6.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 61.34 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.33 billion and represent 4.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.01% shares in the company for having 30.56 million shares of worth $531.39 million while later fund manager owns 18.55 million shares of worth $366.07 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.22% of company’s outstanding stock.