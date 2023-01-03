Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Drops -3.00%, Marking Lose By Bears

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) has seen 10.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.58B, closed the last trade at $1.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -3.00% during that session. The LU stock price is -263.4% off its 52-week high price of $7.05 and 35.05% above the 52-week low of $1.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.67 million shares.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) trade information

Sporting -3.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the LU stock price touched $1.94 or saw a rise of 10.8%. Year-to-date, Lufax Holding Ltd shares have moved -65.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) have changed 4.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.42.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lufax Holding Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -45.45%, compared to -11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -84.20% and -73.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.75 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.15 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.48 billion and $2.73 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -29.40% for the current quarter and -21.50% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 12.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.10%.

LU Dividends

Lufax Holding Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.17 at a share yield of 8.76%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.56% with a share float percentage of 16.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lufax Holding Ltd having a total of 267 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 37.49 million shares worth more than $72.74 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 1.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Krane Funds Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 28.8 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55.88 million and represent 1.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.15% shares in the company for having 26.37 million shares of worth $51.16 million while later fund manager owns 22.44 million shares of worth $43.53 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.98% of company’s outstanding stock.