Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 4.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.90M, closed the last trade at $1.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.89% during that session. The JNCE stock price is -692.79% off its 52-week high price of $8.80 and 47.75% above the 52-week low of $0.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.31 million shares.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) trade information

Sporting -0.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the JNCE stock price touched $1.11 or saw a rise of 12.6%. Year-to-date, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -86.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) have changed 26.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.16.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -26.37%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -8.50% and 23.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -65.90%.

5 have an estimated revenue figure of $11 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.40% over the past 5 years.

JNCE Dividends

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.59% with a share float percentage of 102.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jounce Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 153 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 4.36 million shares worth more than $13.21 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, RTW Investments LP held 8.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deep Track Capital, LP, with the holding of over 4.26 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.91 million and represent 8.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.38% shares in the company for having 1.23 million shares of worth $3.73 million while later fund manager owns 0.95 million shares of worth $2.88 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.84% of company’s outstanding stock.