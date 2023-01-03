Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) Must Gain 65.93% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) has seen 31.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.50M, closed the recent trade at $2.47 per share which meant it gained $1.99 on the day or 411.49% during that session. The JSPR stock price is -252.23% off its 52-week high price of $8.70 and 84.21% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 69.68K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) trade information

Sporting 411.49% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the JSPR stock price touched $2.47 or saw a fall of -13.3%. Year-to-date, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -93.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) have changed -23.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 44760.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.93% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -304.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -61.94% from the levels at last check today.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Jasper Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -75.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 67.90%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 49.30% and 55.70% for the next quarter.

JSPR Dividends

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.34% with a share float percentage of 86.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jasper Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Qiming U.s. Ventures Management, Llc with over 5.85 million shares worth more than $11.3 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Qiming U.s. Ventures Management, Llc held 15.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Abingworth, LLP, with the holding of over 5.63 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.86 million and represent 15.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.75% shares in the company for having 0.27 million shares of worth $0.53 million while later fund manager owns 0.2 million shares of worth $0.39 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.