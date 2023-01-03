Investor Trust Slackened After Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Shares Dropped By -$0.14

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 1.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $204.11M, closed the last trade at $1.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -8.48% during that session. The TOUR stock price is -66.89% off its 52-week high price of $2.52 and 69.54% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 782.59K shares.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) trade information

Sporting -8.48% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the TOUR stock price touched $1.51 or saw a rise of 24.12%. Year-to-date, Tuniu Corporation shares have moved 55.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) have changed 26.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.94.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 16.15% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -46.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $24.95 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2020.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 44.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 90.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.01%.

TOUR Dividends

Tuniu Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.65% with a share float percentage of 29.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tuniu Corporation having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 4.51 million shares worth more than $4.74 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 3.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 2.77 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.91 million and represent 2.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.17 million while later fund manager owns 88047.0 shares of worth $0.1 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.