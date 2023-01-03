Investor Confidence Shakens After Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Share Prices Gain $0.01

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) has seen 4.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.39M, closed the recent trade at $0.14 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 8.52% during that session. The GFAI stock price is -1442.86% off its 52-week high price of $2.16 and 14.29% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 627.70K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Sporting 8.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the GFAI stock price touched $0.14 or saw a rise of 10.83%. Year-to-date, Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares have moved -88.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) have changed -34.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -614.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -614.29% from the levels at last check today.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -71.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -230.00%, compared to 7.40% for the industry.

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.39% with a share float percentage of 0.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Guardforce AI Co. Limited having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 81679.0 shares worth more than $12137.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, UBS Group AG held 0.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 40640.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6039.0 and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.