Investor Confidence Shakens After Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Share Prices Gain $0.04

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) has a beta value of 2.58 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.87M, closed the last trade at $0.72 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 5.23% during that session. The CGEN stock price is -544.44% off its 52-week high price of $4.64 and 29.17% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 869.72K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) trade information

Sporting 5.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the CGEN stock price touched $0.72 or saw a rise of 8.86%. Year-to-date, Compugen Ltd. shares have moved -83.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) have changed -40.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.5.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Compugen Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -62.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.07%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -40.00% and -27.30% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.10% over the past 5 years.

CGEN Dividends

Compugen Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.37% with a share float percentage of 27.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Compugen Ltd. having a total of 102 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.45 million shares worth more than $1.76 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 2.37 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.7 million and represent 2.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.71% shares in the company for having 2.35 million shares of worth $1.68 million while later fund manager owns 1.0 million shares of worth $0.72 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.15% of company’s outstanding stock.