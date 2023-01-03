Icosavax Inc. (ICVX): What Are The Positives?

Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $338.40M, closed the last trade at $7.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.54 on the day or -6.37% during that session. The ICVX stock price is -198.49% off its 52-week high price of $23.70 and 71.28% above the 52-week low of $2.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.57.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) trade information

Sporting -6.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the ICVX stock price touched $7.94 or saw a rise of 29.11%. Year-to-date, Icosavax Inc. shares have moved -65.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) have changed 137.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.34.

Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Icosavax Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 23.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.14%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 56.20% and -23.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -86.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $900k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $900k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.83 million and $2.07 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -50.70% for the current quarter and -56.50% for the next.

ICVX Dividends

Icosavax Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.28% with a share float percentage of 101.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Icosavax Inc. having a total of 100 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 5.96 million shares worth more than $34.17 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 14.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Qiming U.s. Ventures Management, Llc, with the holding of over 3.51 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.11 million and represent 8.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.70% shares in the company for having 1.08 million shares of worth $5.08 million while later fund manager owns 1.05 million shares of worth $6.01 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.