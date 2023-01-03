IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) Must Gain 59.1% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $70.72M, closed the last trade at $1.55 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 5.44% during that session. The ICCM stock price is -205.16% off its 52-week high price of $4.73 and 51.61% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) trade information

Sporting 5.44% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the ICCM stock price touched $1.55 or saw a rise of 9.36%. Year-to-date, IceCure Medical Ltd shares have moved -49.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) have changed 47.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 91280.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 8.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.58. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -195.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -93.55% from current levels.

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that IceCure Medical Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.00%, compared to 3.10% for the industry.

ICCM Dividends

IceCure Medical Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 71.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.95% with a share float percentage of 31.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IceCure Medical Ltd having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company.