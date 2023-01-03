How Is The The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) has seen 11.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.18M, closed the last trade at $0.07 per share which meant 0.87% during that session. The VGFC stock price is -1114.29% off its 52-week high price of $0.85 and 14.29% above the 52-week low of $0.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.74 million shares.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) trade information

Sporting 0.87% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the VGFC stock price touched $0.07 or saw a rise of 6.79%. Year-to-date, The Very Good Food Company Inc. shares have moved -90.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) have changed -42.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -70.23% over the past 6 months.

VGFC Dividends

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.37% with a share float percentage of 19.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Very Good Food Company Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 13.1 million shares worth more than $0.91 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Armistice Capital, LLC held 13.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 0.19 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13186.0 and represent 0.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 42576.0 shares of worth $2954.0 while later fund manager owns 30000.0 shares of worth $2081.0 as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.