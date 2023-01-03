How Is The Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 0.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.87B, closed the recent trade at $8.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.43% during that session. The PACB stock price is -164.05% off its 52-week high price of $21.52 and 52.76% above the 52-week low of $3.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.96 million shares.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) trade information

Sporting -0.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the PACB stock price touched $8.15 or saw a rise of 5.01%. Year-to-date, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares have moved -60.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have changed -23.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.22.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 83.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -53.93%, compared to 0.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $27.88 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.12 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $36.02 million and $33.17 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -22.60% for the current quarter and -0.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -628.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.00%.

PACB Dividends

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 13 and February 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.91% with a share float percentage of 97.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. having a total of 315 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 28.69 million shares worth more than $236.57 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 12.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jackson Square Partners, Llc, with the holding of over 20.26 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $167.03 million and represent 8.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.34% shares in the company for having 14.33 million shares of worth $118.17 million while later fund manager owns 11.42 million shares of worth $94.15 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 5.05% of company’s outstanding stock.