How Is The I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) has seen 2.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $301.59M, closed the last trade at $4.18 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 15.15% during that session. The IMAB stock price is -1086.6% off its 52-week high price of $49.60 and 23.68% above the 52-week low of $3.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 478.05K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that I-Mab (IMAB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information

Sporting 15.15% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the IMAB stock price touched $4.18 or saw a rise of 12.92%. Year-to-date, I-Mab shares have moved -91.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) have changed 12.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.80 while the price target rests at a high of $37.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -785.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.09% from current levels.

I-Mab (IMAB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that I-Mab shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.20%, compared to 4.30% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -545.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.00%.

IMAB Dividends

I-Mab is expected to release its next earnings report between March 27 and March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.51% with a share float percentage of 61.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with I-Mab having a total of 163 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HHLR Advisors, LTD with over 7.18 million shares worth more than $81.17 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, HHLR Advisors, LTD held 8.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 3.32 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.56 million and represent 4.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.96% shares in the company for having 0.79 million shares of worth $8.97 million while later fund manager owns 0.75 million shares of worth $7.9 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.91% of company’s outstanding stock.