Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) Shares Are Down -54.85% So Far This Year

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) has a beta value of -0.13 and has seen 5.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.88M, closed the last trade at $7.80 per share which meant it lost -$2.92 on the day or -27.24% during that session. The HOTH stock price is -460.9% off its 52-week high price of $43.75 and 66.54% above the 52-week low of $2.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 607.97K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.34.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) trade information

Sporting -27.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the HOTH stock price touched $7.80 or saw a rise of 37.6%. Year-to-date, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -52.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 135.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) have changed 92.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 1580.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $33.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -323.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.9% from current levels.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -24.82% over the past 6 months.

HOTH Dividends

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.24% with a share float percentage of 8.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hoth Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company.