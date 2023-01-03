Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 2.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.70M, closed the last trade at $2.02 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 27.35% during that session. The INM stock price is -1667.82% off its 52-week high price of $35.71 and 39.11% above the 52-week low of $1.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 771.26K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) trade information

Sporting 27.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the INM stock price touched $2.02 or saw a rise of 15.48%. Year-to-date, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -93.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) have changed -23.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 48450.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -890.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -890.1% from current levels.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -82.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.00%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 359.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $321k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $500k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $5k and $4k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6,320.00% for the current quarter and 12,400.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.80% over the past 5 years.

INM Dividends

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 13 and February 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.97% with a share float percentage of 21.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 90000.0 shares worth more than $0.18 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Armistice Capital, LLC held 9.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 15284.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30873.0 and represent 1.63% of shares outstanding.