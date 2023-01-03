Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) has seen 1.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $435.59M, closed the recent trade at $10.01 per share which meant it gained $1.9 on the day or 23.43% during that session. The GRRR stock price is -409.49% off its 52-week high price of $51.00 and 73.83% above the 52-week low of $2.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 96.57K shares.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information

Sporting 23.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the GRRR stock price touched $10.01 or saw a rise of 19.47%. Year-to-date, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. shares have moved -18.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 105.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) have changed -26.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 21790.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 13.38.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -19.94% over the past 6 months, compared to 14.20% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.7 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

GRRR Dividends

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.31% with a share float percentage of 43.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gorilla Technology Group Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF with over 14308.0 shares worth more than $0.17 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held 0.02% of shares outstanding.