GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has a beta value of 0.70 and has seen 0.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.73B, closed the recent trade at $23.91 per share which meant it gained $3.29 on the day or 15.93% during that session. The GDS stock price is -102.51% off its 52-week high price of $48.42 and 64.83% above the 52-week low of $8.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.92 million shares.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) trade information

Sporting 15.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the GDS stock price touched $23.91 or saw a fall of -2.05%. Year-to-date, GDS Holdings Limited shares have moved -56.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) have changed 29.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.59.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $174.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.28% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $99.29 while the price target rests at a high of $356.68. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1391.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -315.27% from the levels at last check today.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GDS Holdings Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -39.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.54%, compared to 14.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -3.60% and -24.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.00%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $319.24 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $327.34 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -53.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.51%.

GDS Dividends

GDS Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between March 20 and March 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.54% with a share float percentage of 48.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GDS Holdings Limited having a total of 287 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd with over 15.84 million shares worth more than $528.75 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd held 8.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with the holding of over 8.53 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $284.87 million and represent 4.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.96% shares in the company for having 1.75 million shares of worth $48.44 million while later fund manager owns 1.19 million shares of worth $32.9 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.65% of company’s outstanding stock.