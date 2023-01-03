Does Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) has seen 2.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.60M, closed the last trade at $0.10 per share which meant 3.40% during that session. The PBTS stock price is -2110.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.21 and 20.0% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.61 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

Sporting 3.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the PBTS stock price touched $0.10 or saw a rise of 10.79%. Year-to-date, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares have moved -80.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) have changed -26.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -6900.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6900.0% from current levels.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -84.57% over the past 6 months.

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.88% with a share float percentage of 1.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 0.26 million shares worth more than $0.17 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LP, with the holding of over 0.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.1 million and represent 0.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.24% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $52582.0 while later fund manager owns 22594.0 shares of worth $14573.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.