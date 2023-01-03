Dermata Therapeutics Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) has seen 45.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.40M, closed the last trade at $0.41 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 104.50% during that session. The DRMA stock price is -497.56% off its 52-week high price of $2.45 and 60.98% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 841.97K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) trade information

Sporting 104.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the DRMA stock price touched $0.41 or saw a rise of 24.07%. Year-to-date, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -76.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 129.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) have changed -36.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 78970.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2582.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -143.9% from current levels.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dermata Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 66.26%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 74.40% and 11.50% for the next quarter.

DRMA Dividends

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.45% with a share float percentage of 14.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dermata Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.64 million shares worth more than $0.41 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Armistice Capital, LLC held 6.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 79969.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51987.0 and represent 0.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.16% shares in the company for having 15860.0 shares of worth $10310.0 while later fund manager owns 10806.0 shares of worth $7024.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.