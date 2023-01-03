Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) Dropped -28.82% In One Month

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $102.70M, closed the last trade at $0.29 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 6.74% during that session. The DAVE stock price is -5193.1% off its 52-week high price of $15.35 and 13.79% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 million shares.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) trade information

Sporting 6.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the DAVE stock price touched $0.29 or saw a rise of 3.3%. Year-to-date, Dave Inc. shares have moved -97.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) have changed -28.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.91.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dave Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -75.00%, compared to 14.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $53.55 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $58.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

DAVE Dividends

Dave Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.87% with a share float percentage of 21.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dave Inc. having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 6.32 million shares worth more than $4.35 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Tiger Global Management, LLC held 1.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Corbin Capital Partners, LP, with the holding of over 4.65 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.2 million and represent 1.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.69% shares in the company for having 2.25 million shares of worth $1.55 million while later fund manager owns 0.87 million shares of worth $0.6 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.27% of company’s outstanding stock.