Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 19.2 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.41M, closed the recent trade at $4.16 per share which meant it gained $0.96 on the day or 30.02% during that session. The CMMB stock price is -81.25% off its 52-week high price of $7.54 and 57.93% above the 52-week low of $1.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 67460.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 56.08K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.68.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) trade information

Sporting 30.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the CMMB stock price touched $4.16 or saw a rise of 20.76%. Year-to-date, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. shares have moved -53.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 39.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) have changed 52.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 50930.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -188.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -188.46% from the levels at last check today.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -91.67%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -54.50% and -61.40% for the next quarter.

CMMB Dividends

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.63% with a share float percentage of 43.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 2.58 million shares worth more than $10.93 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 22.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cormorant Asset Management, LP, with the holding of over 0.29 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.22 million and represent 2.50% of shares outstanding.