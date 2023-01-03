Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) has seen 2.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $369.24M, closed the last trade at $0.65 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 10.89% during that session. The BHG stock price is -524.62% off its 52-week high price of $4.06 and 24.62% above the 52-week low of $0.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.78 million shares.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) trade information

Sporting 10.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the BHG stock price touched $0.65 or saw a rise of 0.76%. Year-to-date, Bright Health Group Inc. shares have moved -81.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) have changed -34.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.81.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bright Health Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -64.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 37.42%, compared to 3.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.10% and 64.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 69.80%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.77 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.67 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.08 billion and $962.33 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 63.80% for the current quarter and 73.00% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -648.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 39.40%.

BHG Dividends

Bright Health Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.90% with a share float percentage of 98.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bright Health Group Inc. having a total of 167 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 218.21 million shares worth more than $397.15 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, NEA Management Company, LLC held 34.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deer Management Co. LLC, with the holding of over 79.31 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $144.35 million and represent 12.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.04% shares in the company for having 6.56 million shares of worth $11.94 million while later fund manager owns 4.52 million shares of worth $4.75 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.72% of company’s outstanding stock.