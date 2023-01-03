Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOR) Shares Lost -$0.02 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) has seen 5.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.62M, closed the last trade at $0.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -12.84% during that session. The BIOR stock price is -1738.46% off its 52-week high price of $2.39 and -7.69% below the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 83200.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 million shares.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) trade information

Sporting -12.84% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the BIOR stock price touched $0.13 or saw a rise of 21.21%. Year-to-date, Biora Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -93.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) have changed -46.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.4.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Biora Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -81.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 89.17%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 84.80% and 87.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -99.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $50k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $40k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

BIOR Dividends

Biora Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 27 and March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.44% with a share float percentage of 31.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biora Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Athyrium Capital Management, LP with over 29.86 million shares worth more than $20.9 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Athyrium Capital Management, LP held 16.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, with the holding of over 6.54 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.58 million and represent 3.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.08% shares in the company for having 3.88 million shares of worth $2.71 million while later fund manager owns 1.66 million shares of worth $1.16 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.89% of company’s outstanding stock.