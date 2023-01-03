Analysts Are Recommending Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) As A Buy Candidate

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) has seen 3.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $111.10M, closed the last trade at $0.56 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 24.78% during that session. The CIFR stock price is -773.21% off its 52-week high price of $4.89 and 32.14% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 631.46K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

Sporting 24.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the CIFR stock price touched $0.56 or saw a rise of 6.67%. Year-to-date, Cipher Mining Inc. shares have moved -87.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) have changed -28.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -167.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -167.86% from current levels.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -57.58% over the past 6 months, compared to 14.20% for the industry.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

CIFR Dividends

Cipher Mining Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 83.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.36% with a share float percentage of 68.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cipher Mining Inc. having a total of 123 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 10.19 million shares worth more than $13.96 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 4.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Point72 Asia (Hong Kong) Ltd, with the holding of over 3.44 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.72 million and represent 1.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.23% shares in the company for having 3.04 million shares of worth $4.16 million while later fund manager owns 2.39 million shares of worth $3.28 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.97% of company’s outstanding stock.