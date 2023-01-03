An In-Depth Look At The Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) Stock

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) has seen 1.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.28M, closed the last trade at $1.08 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 19.46% during that session. The ARBK stock price is -1120.37% off its 52-week high price of $13.18 and 66.67% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 497.28K shares.

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) trade information

Sporting 19.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the ARBK stock price touched $1.08 or saw a rise of 22.08%. Year-to-date, Argo Blockchain plc shares have moved -91.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 158.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) have changed 33.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.41.

Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Argo Blockchain plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -75.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -247.06%, compared to 14.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.30%.

4 have an estimated revenue figure of $18.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

ARBK Dividends

Argo Blockchain plc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.24% with a share float percentage of 2.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Argo Blockchain plc having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 0.39 million shares worth more than $1.48 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 0.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vident Investment Advisory, LLC, with the holding of over 0.1 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.38 million and represent 0.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF and Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.66% shares in the company for having 0.32 million shares of worth $1.22 million while later fund manager owns 83365.0 shares of worth $0.31 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.