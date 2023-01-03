An In-Depth Look At Silo Pharma Inc. (SILO)

Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) has a beta value of -1.18 and has seen 23.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.68M, closed the last trade at $3.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -1.75% during that session. The SILO stock price is -270.24% off its 52-week high price of $12.44 and 22.62% above the 52-week low of $2.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 74.45K shares.

Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) trade information

Sporting -1.75% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the SILO stock price touched $3.36 or saw a rise of 48.78%. Year-to-date, Silo Pharma Inc. shares have moved -52.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) have changed -5.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 9930.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Silo Pharma Inc. (SILO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -38.96% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.90% over the past 5 years.

SILO Dividends

Silo Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.90% with a share float percentage of 0.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Silo Pharma Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with over 26861.0 shares worth more than $0.14 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, FNY Investment Advisers, LLC held 0.03% of shares outstanding.