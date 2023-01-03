An Analysis Of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) Stock

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) has seen 0.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.51M, closed the recent trade at $1.00 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 18.60% during that session. The YGMZ stock price is -550.0% off its 52-week high price of $6.50 and 22.0% above the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 494.86K shares.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) trade information

Sporting 18.60% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the YGMZ stock price touched $1.00 or saw a rise of 20.0%. Year-to-date, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited shares have moved -58.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -76.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) have changed -65.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 53330.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.34.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -56.17% over the past 6 months.

YGMZ Dividends

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on December 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 67.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.29% with a share float percentage of 0.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 47500.0 shares worth more than $86925.0. As of Jun 29, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 11041.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20205.0 and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.