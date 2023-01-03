Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) has a beta value of 0.05 and has seen 4.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $157.63M, closed the last trade at $0.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.01% during that session. The TCRT stock price is -516.92% off its 52-week high price of $4.01 and 36.92% above the 52-week low of $0.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.80 million shares.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) trade information

Sporting -1.01% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the TCRT stock price touched $0.65 or saw a rise of 4.41%. Year-to-date, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -40.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) have changed 1.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.7.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 56.76%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.30% and -40.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.60% over the past 5 years.

TCRT Dividends

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.33% with a share float percentage of 40.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 162 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MSD Partners, L.P. with over 15.15 million shares worth more than $18.79 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, MSD Partners, L.P. held 7.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Discovery Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 14.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.52 million and represent 6.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 5.81 million shares of worth $7.2 million while later fund manager owns 3.1 million shares of worth $3.84 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.43% of company’s outstanding stock.