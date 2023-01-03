Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Drops -5.22%, Marking Lose By Bears

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) has seen 5.07 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.80B, closed the recent trade at $9.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.51 on the day or -5.22% during that session. The AFRM stock price is -1054.37% off its 52-week high price of $105.74 and 5.9% above the 52-week low of $8.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.36 million shares.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Sporting -5.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the AFRM stock price touched $9.16 or saw a rise of 10.46%. Year-to-date, Affirm Holdings Inc. shares have moved -90.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) have changed -30.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.53% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $46.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -402.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.66% from the levels at last check today.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Affirm Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -38.65%, compared to 1.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -70.20% and -321.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.20%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $413.7 million for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $417.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $361.01 million and $354.76 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.60% for the current quarter and 17.70% for the next.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 08 and February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.63% with a share float percentage of 88.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Affirm Holdings Inc. having a total of 505 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 27.43 million shares worth more than $251.84 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Capital Research Global Investors held 11.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 21.32 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $195.76 million and represent 9.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.03% shares in the company for having 16.17 million shares of worth $148.48 million while later fund manager owns 9.43 million shares of worth $86.61 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.10% of company’s outstanding stock.