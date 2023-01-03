Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA): What Makes The Stock Good?

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) has seen 0.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $292.40M, closed the recent trade at $1.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -6.51% during that session. The AEVA stock price is -535.43% off its 52-week high price of $8.07 and 5.51% above the 52-week low of $1.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.37 million shares.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

Sporting -6.51% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the AEVA stock price touched $1.27 or saw a rise of 10.56%. Year-to-date, Aeva Technologies Inc. shares have moved -82.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) have changed -19.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.13.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aeva Technologies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -58.54%, compared to 2.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -46.20% and -40.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.92 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $3.48 million and $2.87 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -44.90% for the current quarter and 53.50% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -319.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

AEVA Dividends

Aeva Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.76% with a share float percentage of 68.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aeva Technologies Inc. having a total of 171 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sylebra Capital Ltd with over 27.1 million shares worth more than $84.83 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Sylebra Capital Ltd held 12.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canaan Partners XI LLC, with the holding of over 18.49 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.86 million and represent 8.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.61% shares in the company for having 3.51 million shares of worth $10.98 million while later fund manager owns 3.04 million shares of worth $9.53 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.40% of company’s outstanding stock.