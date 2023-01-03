Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) Gains 9.13%, Causing Bears To Win

Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.20M, closed the recent trade at $1.26 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 9.13% during that session. The ADTX stock price is -2239.68% off its 52-week high price of $29.48 and 20.63% above the 52-week low of $1.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 92110.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.22 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.5.

Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) trade information

Sporting 9.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the ADTX stock price touched $1.26 or saw a rise of 7.31%. Year-to-date, Aditxt Inc. shares have moved -95.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) have changed -35.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -217.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -217.46% from the levels at last check today.

Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -84.15% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,242.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $350k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $640k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

ADTX Dividends

Aditxt Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.30% with a share float percentage of 36.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aditxt Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25169.0 shares worth more than $0.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 9913.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70927.0 and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.54% shares in the company for having 22647.0 shares of worth $0.16 million while later fund manager owns 2367.0 shares of worth $16935.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.