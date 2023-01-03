Achilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.40M, closed the recent trade at $1.04 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 15.56% during that session. The ACHL stock price is -414.42% off its 52-week high price of $5.35 and 27.88% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 209.81K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Achilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.54.

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) trade information

Sporting 15.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the ACHL stock price touched $1.04 or saw a rise of 0.95%. Year-to-date, Achilles Therapeutics plc shares have moved -82.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) have changed -55.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 52100.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1534.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -669.23% from the levels at last check today.

Achilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Achilles Therapeutics plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.88%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -58.80% and -26.70% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -160.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.20%.

ACHL Dividends

Achilles Therapeutics plc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.24% with a share float percentage of 78.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Achilles Therapeutics plc having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Syncona Portfolio Ltd with over 11.09 million shares worth more than $27.94 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Syncona Portfolio Ltd held 28.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 5.01 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.64 million and represent 12.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.60% shares in the company for having 0.24 million shares of worth $0.53 million while later fund manager owns 21590.0 shares of worth $54406.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.