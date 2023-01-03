A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) has a beta value of -0.25 and has seen 6.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.71M, closed the recent trade at $18.88 per share which meant it gained $12.14 on the day or 180.12% during that session. The RSLS stock price is -392.58% off its 52-week high price of $93.00 and 71.4% above the 52-week low of $5.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 31.47K shares.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) trade information

Sporting 180.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the RSLS stock price touched $18.88 or saw a rise of 4.16%. Year-to-date, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares have moved -91.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) have changed -13.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 2410.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.28.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -75.94% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -17.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.1 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.14 million and $2.44 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.30% for the current quarter and 25.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.80% over the past 5 years.

RSLS Dividends

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 27 and March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.23% with a share float percentage of 14.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ReShape Lifesciences Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 6132.0 shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2372.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41936.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 3833.0 shares of worth $67767.0 while later fund manager owns 1767.0 shares of worth $31240.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.