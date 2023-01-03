8.29 Gain Turns Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) has seen 1.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $94.13M, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 8.29% during that session. The SMFR stock price is -1723.08% off its 52-week high price of $4.74 and 15.38% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.75 million shares.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) trade information

Sporting 8.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the SMFR stock price touched $0.26 or saw a rise of 7.14%. Year-to-date, Sema4 Holdings Corp. shares have moved -94.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) have changed -36.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.26.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sema4 Holdings Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -79.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 69.12%, compared to -5.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -240.00% and -17.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $71.67 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $87.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $42.68 million and $57.8 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 67.90% for the current quarter and 51.10% for the next.

SMFR Dividends

Sema4 Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 52.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.04% with a share float percentage of 92.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sema4 Holdings Corp. having a total of 148 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Inc with over 27.66 million shares worth more than $34.85 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackstone Inc held 7.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), with the holding of over 18.85 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.75 million and represent 4.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.05% shares in the company for having 4.01 million shares of worth $5.05 million while later fund manager owns 3.94 million shares of worth $4.96 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.03% of company’s outstanding stock.