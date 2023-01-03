6.57% Gain Drives Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $766.00M, closed the last trade at $1.46 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 6.57% during that session. The YSG stock price is -51.37% off its 52-week high price of $2.21 and 73.29% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) trade information

Sporting 6.57% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the YSG stock price touched $1.46 or saw a rise of 5.72%. Year-to-date, Yatsen Holding Limited shares have moved -32.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) have changed 19.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.84.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Yatsen Holding Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.00%, compared to -8.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.00% and 50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -32.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $143.93 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $116.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $212.3 million and $123.8 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -32.20% for the current quarter and -6.10% for the next.

YSG Dividends

Yatsen Holding Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.51% with a share float percentage of 27.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yatsen Holding Limited having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HHLR Advisors, LTD with over 34.94 million shares worth more than $51.01 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, HHLR Advisors, LTD held 8.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, with the holding of over 13.13 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.18 million and represent 3.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.05% shares in the company for having 4.14 million shares of worth $6.04 million while later fund manager owns 3.9 million shares of worth $5.7 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.99% of company’s outstanding stock.