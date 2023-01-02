Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Future Potential?

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.00M, closed the last trade at $0.99 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.54% during that session. The SOPA stock price is -1387.88% off its 52-week high price of $14.73 and 4.04% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 141.69K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) trade information

Sporting 1.54% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the SOPA stock price touched $0.99 or saw a rise of 13.91%. Year-to-date, Society Pass Incorporated shares have moved -90.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) have changed -34.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.15.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -47.89% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,253.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.05 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.59 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $419k and $445k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 866.60% for the current quarter and 1,156.20% for the next.

SOPA Dividends

Society Pass Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.89% with a share float percentage of 2.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Society Pass Incorporated having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.14 million shares worth more than $0.14 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 0.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 97603.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $96626.0 and represent 0.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.27% shares in the company for having 72745.0 shares of worth $72017.0 while later fund manager owns 71319.0 shares of worth $70605.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.27% of company’s outstanding stock.