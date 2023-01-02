Will Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.70B, closed the last trade at $36.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -0.38% during that session. The BSY stock price is -35.01% off its 52-week high price of $49.90 and 28.79% above the 52-week low of $26.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 846.82K shares.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) trade information

Sporting -0.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the BSY stock price touched $36.96 or saw a rise of 1.2%. Year-to-date, Bentley Systems Incorporated shares have moved -23.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) have changed -6.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.18.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bentley Systems Incorporated shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 9.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.18%, compared to 7.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.60% and -13.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.90%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $273.58 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $292.27 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -29.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.60%.

BSY Dividends

Bentley Systems Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 0.32%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.45% with a share float percentage of 46.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bentley Systems Incorporated having a total of 405 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.49 million shares worth more than $649.08 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SPT Invest Management Sarl, with the holding of over 17.97 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $598.39 million and represent 6.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.35% shares in the company for having 6.51 million shares of worth $216.81 million while later fund manager owns 5.08 million shares of worth $169.23 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.84% of company’s outstanding stock.