Why Should You Consider Adding The Cato Corporation (CATO) To Your Portfolio?

The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $196.96M, closed the last trade at $9.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -1.06% during that session. The CATO stock price is -92.93% off its 52-week high price of $18.00 and 9.97% above the 52-week low of $8.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 215.20K shares.

The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) trade information

Sporting -1.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the CATO stock price touched $9.33 or saw a rise of 4.11%. Year-to-date, The Cato Corporation shares have moved -45.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) have changed -10.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.38.

The Cato Corporation (CATO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -17.58% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 152.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

CATO Dividends

The Cato Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.68 at a share yield of 7.29%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.11% with a share float percentage of 68.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Cato Corporation having a total of 160 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.01 million shares worth more than $34.94 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 1.41 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.38 million and represent 7.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco S&P Small Cap Value With Momentum ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.15% shares in the company for having 1.19 million shares of worth $11.38 million while later fund manager owns 0.63 million shares of worth $5.99 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.24% of company’s outstanding stock.