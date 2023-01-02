Why Should You Consider Adding SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) To Your Portfolio?

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 0.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $744.15M, closed the last trade at $14.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -1.52% during that session. The SGH stock price is -150.34% off its 52-week high price of $37.25 and 19.09% above the 52-week low of $12.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 595.98K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.57.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) trade information

Sporting -1.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the SGH stock price touched $14.88 or saw a rise of 6.3%. Year-to-date, SMART Global Holdings Inc. shares have moved -58.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) have changed -12.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.02.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SMART Global Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -35.91%, compared to 6.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -47.20% and -42.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $451.15 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $439.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Feb 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 47.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 195.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.50%.

SGH Dividends

SMART Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 02 and January 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 108.60% with a share float percentage of 112.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SMART Global Holdings Inc. having a total of 298 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.47 million shares worth more than $122.35 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc., with the holding of over 5.92 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $96.91 million and represent 12.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.52% shares in the company for having 3.66 million shares of worth $58.05 million while later fund manager owns 2.86 million shares of worth $52.47 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 5.88% of company’s outstanding stock.