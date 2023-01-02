Why Should You Consider Adding Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) To Your Portfolio?

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 98629.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.20M, closed the last trade at $0.70 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 6.09% during that session. The EVGN stock price is -171.43% off its 52-week high price of $1.90 and 14.29% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 96.66K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) trade information

Sporting 6.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the EVGN stock price touched $0.70 or saw a rise of 7.74%. Year-to-date, Evogene Ltd. shares have moved -57.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) have changed 11.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -900.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -42.86% from current levels.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Evogene Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.14%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $270k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $320k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.20% over the past 5 years.

EVGN Dividends

Evogene Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.36% with a share float percentage of 4.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evogene Ltd. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.26 million shares worth more than $0.2 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Senvest Management LLC, with the holding of over 0.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.18 million and represent 0.56% of shares outstanding.