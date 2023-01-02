Why Should F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (FG) Be In Your Portfolio?

F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (NYSE:FG) has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.52B, closed the last trade at $20.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -0.60% during that session. The FG stock price is -74.91% off its 52-week high price of $35.00 and 54.87% above the 52-week low of $9.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 551.72K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (FG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.76.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (NYSE:FG) trade information

Sporting -0.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the FG stock price touched $20.01 or saw a rise of 9.5%. Year-to-date, F&G Annuities & Life Inc. shares have moved 19.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (NYSE:FG) have changed -12.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -9.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.95% from current levels.

F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (FG) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.09 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $904.11 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -8.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.95%.

FG Dividends

F&G Annuities & Life Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.80 at a share yield of 4.00%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (NYSE:FG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.00% with a share float percentage of 100.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with F&G Annuities & Life Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ProShares Tr-Ultra Financials ProShares Fd with over 1447.0 shares worth more than $28954.0. As of Nov 29, 2022, ProShares Tr-Ultra Financials ProShares Fd held 0.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Templeton ETF Tr-Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF, with the holding of over 48.0 shares as of Nov 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $960.0 and represent 0.00% of shares outstanding.