Why Do You Need To Add Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) To Your Portfolio?

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has a beta value of 0.64 and has seen 96593.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.10M, closed the last trade at $1.80 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.12% during that session. The HRTG stock price is -309.44% off its 52-week high price of $7.37 and 37.78% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 169.73K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.06.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) trade information

Sporting 1.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the HRTG stock price touched $1.80 or saw a rise of 10.45%. Year-to-date, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. shares have moved -69.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) have changed 9.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -455.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -66.67% from current levels.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -500.00%, compared to -6.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -79.70% and -65.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $162.61 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $172.61 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $167.41 million and $166.71 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.90% for the current quarter and 3.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -34.20% over the past 5 years.

HRTG Dividends

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 06 and March 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.24 at a share yield of 13.33%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.40% with a share float percentage of 63.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. having a total of 112 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.25 million shares worth more than $3.3 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 4.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Rutabaga Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.17 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.09 million and represent 4.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Putnam Small Cap Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 0.76 million shares of worth $2.0 million while later fund manager owns 0.38 million shares of worth $1.4 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.44% of company’s outstanding stock.