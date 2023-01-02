Why Buy Stock In Spark Networks SE (LOV)?

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 0.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.40M, closed the last trade at $0.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -2.40% during that session. The LOV stock price is -492.31% off its 52-week high price of $3.85 and 20.0% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 96.71K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Spark Networks SE (LOV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.33.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) trade information

Sporting -2.40% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the LOV stock price touched $0.65 or saw a rise of 18.75%. Year-to-date, Spark Networks SE shares have moved -79.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) have changed -43.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.1.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Spark Networks SE shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -79.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 70.92%, compared to 16.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $46.73 million for the current quarter.

LOV Dividends

Spark Networks SE is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.12% with a share float percentage of 41.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spark Networks SE having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Osmium Partners, LLC with over 5.68 million shares worth more than $3.69 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Osmium Partners, LLC held 21.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Manhattan Company, with the holding of over 1.8 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.17 million and represent 6.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.92% shares in the company for having 0.5 million shares of worth $0.33 million while later fund manager owns 5776.0 shares of worth $3754.0 as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.