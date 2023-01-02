When Is Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Going To Be Good Investment?

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.60M, closed the last trade at $0.41 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 3.04% during that session. The OTMO stock price is -919.51% off its 52-week high price of $4.18 and 51.22% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 737.11K shares.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) trade information

Sporting 3.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/30/22 when the OTMO stock price touched $0.41 or saw a rise of 10.07%. Year-to-date, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. shares have moved -90.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) have changed 3.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.91.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -61.96% over the past 6 months, compared to 14.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 356.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.76 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.98 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

OTMO Dividends

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.77% with a share float percentage of 67.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Otonomo Technologies Ltd. having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mithaq Capital Spc with over 34.6 million shares worth more than $14.08 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Mithaq Capital Spc held 26.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Senvest Management LLC, with the holding of over 6.22 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.53 million and represent 4.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fidelity Balanced Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.79% shares in the company for having 1.05 million shares of worth $0.43 million while later fund manager owns 0.72 million shares of worth $0.29 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.54% of company’s outstanding stock.